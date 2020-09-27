7 Of The Best Places To Buy Sustainable Furniture

We're well acquainted with the pitfalls and environmental consequences of fast fashion. We're even beginning to develop an awareness of fast interiors, fast fashion's homeware counterpart. It's far less likely that you'll have thought about the impact that non-sustainable furniture can have on the planet.
According to the British Heart Foundation, a third of UK adults throw away furniture that could be recycled or reused, with 22 million pieces of furniture chucked out every year. This has a considerable impact on waste management services and the amount of waste we're producing in general.
If you are one of the many who has used the time in lockdown to rethink your home space, you may have considered graduating from the basic flatpack table and bed you got when you first started renting. If so, now is the time to invest in some sustainably made furniture.
As with sustainable fashion, the price points are higher but if you can afford it, it helps to see it as an investment – a piece of furniture that will last and last. Plus, you get the satisfaction of knowing your purchase is supporting a move towards a more sustainable home.
Ahead we've listed some of our favourite brands and retailers to help you find that perfect piece of sustainable furniture to pull your home together.