The Best Occasion Wear To Rent This Party Season

Party season is upon us, people. Whether you're donning your sequins to shop for the Christmas spuds or going all out for a party at the pub, this time of year is about dressing up for the sake of it and enjoying the OTT outfits and festive frocks that you don’t get to wear for the 11 other months of the year.
But while the festive season is a fashionista's playground, it's also a reminder of how unsustainable the trend cycle can be. Loud outfits are fun but they often get shoved to the back of the wardrobe once December draws to a close. In terms of cost per wear, they don't tend to offer much bang for your buck.
Happily, the boom in rental services means that this sticky sartorial situation can be easily averted with a giant wardrobe of options to borrow from your online BFFs (best fashion friends). Promoting more circularity in the style space, these platforms are leading the way in democratising luxury, with designer looks available to rent for a fraction of the purchase price.
Beyond the cost benefit of splitting a big ticket item with other people, renting an outfit means you can be as adventurous as you like without worrying about shoehorning the look into your everyday wardrobe.
Ahead, we choose our best rental selections for party season…
