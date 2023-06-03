9 Accessory Trends Taking Your Summer Wardrobe To The Next Level

We made it: summer is here! Longer days, sunnier skies and the mouthwatering scent of barbecues are becoming the norm after what feels like a lifetime of miserable, grey months. But we aren’t quite ready to whip out the short-shorts and bikini tops just yet (this is the UK, after all).
Learning from our past mistakes, we're proceeding with caution and using accessories to ease into summer style without having to battle it out with the breeze. From consistent seasonal favourites like '70s aviator sunglasses and bestselling Birkenstocks to fresh styles like flower chokers, these accessory trends are sure to transform your summer style (no matter the weather).
Flower choker necklaces
From Harry Styles to Bella Hadid, corsages have had many a red carpet moment in recent months and we're starting to see the trend trickle down to the high street in the form of the flower choker necklace.
Boho belts
Y2K style isn't going anywhere. The latest in a long list of revived trends? Boho belts, from chunky medallions to delicate waist chains. Purely decorative, they add a new element to every outfit (just don't expect them to hold your jeans up).
Funky print tote bags
A trusty tote will never go out of style but striking shades and pretty patterns lend a summery twist. Candy stripes come through as one of the most popular picks, perking up any outfit in a way that's both fashionable and functional.
Chunky sandals
Bringing our Lizzie McGuire dreams into reality, chunky sandals are an evergreen summer style staple. If you're keen to drop a month's rent on a pair, The Row's leather flip-flops are the pinnacle of the trend. Luckily for us mere mortals, the high street is packed with plenty of budget-friendly options.
Birkenstock sandals
Love them or loathe them, Birkenstocks need little introduction. Further cementing our love of ugly, clunky sandals, the brand has restocked its bestselling Bostons and added some more fashion-forward styles, like the Milano oiled-leather sandal with gold-tone hardware.
Bucket hats
Festival season is on its way, bringing the bucket hat into sharp focus. Few fashion items have had a glow-up like this accessory and now even luxury labels like Jacquemus and Prada are getting in on the action.
Aviator sunglasses
Maybe it was Top Gun: Maverick, maybe it was Daisy Jones & The Six; either way, we've been reminded why aviator glasses are such a staple. We reckon it's because they suit almost every face shape.
Basket bags
Even if the closest thing you'll see to the sea this year is a paddling pool in your back garden (or a washing up bowl on your balcony), a basket bag will bring that summer holiday vibe without the need to venture out. A perfect picnic basket or office-ready tote, this simple style will have you thinking it's summer no matter the weather.
Printed scarves
This multifunctional accessory has limitless styling options. Around the neck, to protect a bag handle or even to cover your hair from the harsh rays of the sun...the possibilities are endless. We're marking it as a must-have.
