How do you define HSLOT fashion? It’s a little Western, a little retro ('60s and '70s-inspired), a little campy and incredibly colourful. Short answer: there is no one answer. This is a tour where you can wear whatever you want and be whoever you want to be, however extravagant, eccentric and elaborate. Anything really does go, as long as it brings you joy. Of course, as with any fandom, we’ve cultivated our own visual language to identify ourselves and build community. There are certain items that tend to signify that someone is a Harry stan and on their way to a Love on Tour show — it's why Harries have been celebrated for redefining concert fashion . Below are just a few of these style staples, which you’re guaranteed to spot (and some outfits inspired by Harry himself, of course).