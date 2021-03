Harry Styles Wore Not One, Not Two, But Three Boas To The Grammys

Styles’ relationship with Gucci — specifically, creative director Alessandro Michele — goes back years: You might remember the floral suit he wore to the 2015 American Music Awards, back in the era of One Direction. “At the time, it was a very bold move to make,” his stylist Harry Lambert, who is also responsible for tonight's looks, told Vogue . “It was very exciting to see everyone’s responses, but also how great he looked in it.” From there, Styles’ sartorial choices have only gotten bolder, and a lot more colorful, ranging from embroidered pants to paisley suits