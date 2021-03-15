Harry Styles Wore Not One, Not Two, But Three Boas To The Grammys

This is Styles’ first year as a Grammy nominee, and not only did he get the coveted opening performance slot, but he was up for three awards: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. No matter tonight’s outcome, the one award Styles will always win is Best Dressed. And Best Accessorised, too. “He’ll steal your heart and your dress,” host Trevor Noah said. “And he’ll look damn good doing it.”