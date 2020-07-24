“Why Am I So Obsessed?” — One Direction Fans Break Down 10 Years Of Fandom

There are some fans who feel indebted to One Direction for reasons beyond supplying them with precious memories of fun fan antics. For Florida native Brittany, the love and camaraderie fostered through her 1D fandom pushed her to leave an abusive relationship when she was about 20-years-old in 2012. “My best friends and I were planning on taking a road trip to see One Direction, but when I told my boyfriend about it he became violent and threatened to break up with me if I went,” Brittany says. “Guess what, sis? I texted him a big f-you and bought my concert ticket. After seeing them live, I decided that I will never let a man, or any person for that matter, tell me what to do and how to do it. I stayed single, worked on building myself up, and every time One Direction toured, I was there enjoying my time with my friends.”