It's a truth universally acknowledged that a pair of statement sunglasses can elevate any outfit. Harry Styles knows the power of a pair of oversized Gucci shades and Dua Lipa is constantly upping the ante in wraparound styles, heavy-rimmed aviators or Swarovski-encrusted frames.
While it's important to invest in sunnies that will transcend seasons, it can be fun to lean into new looks as well. And this year sees the reinvention of some staple styles.
Aviators are back yet again, thanks in part to Daisy Jones & The Six turning us on to '70s fashion. The classic cat-eye has had two style twists, combined with rounded and rectangular sunglasses to create two very different designs. And last year's micro shades are now much more practical yet still fun and fashionable, with a narrow frame lens.
As we move into the new season, why not up your accessories game with one of these styles? Keep scrolling to see which ones are on our wish list.
Aviator Sunglasses
Maybe it was Top Gun: Maverick, maybe it was Daisy Jones & The Six; either way, we've been reminded why aviators are such a staple. We reckon it's because they suit almost every face shape.
Rounded-Frame Sunglasses
Combining the classic cat-eye with round sunglasses, these frames deliver the best of both worlds. Acetate frames accentuate bright and bold colours, and you can find this style in almost any store for any budget.
Narrow Frames
We still can't get enough of the Ganni x Ace & Tate sunglasses collection and these Xena frames are possibly our favourite (sadly, this exact pair is no longer available in Australia). Building on last year's micro shades, these narrow frames are slightly more practical yet still uber fashionable.
Angular Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Another update on a classic, these angular shades combine the sharpness of rectangular sunglasses with the softer cut of a cat-eye. The exaggerated outer edges accentuate cheekbones, jawlines and facial features for a striking look.