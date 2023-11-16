ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

4 Key Sunglasses Trends You’re Going To See This Summer

Lauren Cunningham, Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated 16November,2023, 5:54 am
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It's a truth universally acknowledged that a pair of statement sunglasses can elevate any outfit. Harry Styles knows the power of a pair of oversized Gucci shades and Dua Lipa is constantly upping the ante in wraparound styles, heavy-rimmed aviators or Swarovski-encrusted frames.
While it's important to invest in sunnies that will transcend seasons, it can be fun to lean into new looks as well. And this year sees the reinvention of some staple styles.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aviators are back yet again, thanks in part to Daisy Jones & The Six turning us on to '70s fashion. The classic cat-eye has had two style twists, combined with rounded and rectangular sunglasses to create two very different designs. And last year's micro shades are now much more practical yet still fun and fashionable, with a narrow frame lens.
As we move into the new season, why not up your accessories game with one of these styles? Keep scrolling to see which ones are on our wish list.

Aviator Sunglasses

Net-A-Porter
Maybe it was Top Gun: Maverick, maybe it was Daisy Jones & The Six; either way, we've been reminded why aviators are such a staple. We reckon it's because they suit almost every face shape.
Ray-Ban
Aviator Sunglasses
$222.00
Ray-Ban
Le Specs
Tragic Magic Aviator Sunglasses
$99.51
Net-A-Porter
Quay
High Key Contrast Extra Large
$125.00
Quay Australia

Rounded-Frame Sunglasses

Combining the classic cat-eye with round sunglasses, these frames deliver the best of both worlds. Acetate frames accentuate bright and bold colours, and you can find this style in almost any store for any budget.
Local Supply
Prg Sunglasses
$95.00
The Iconic
Lexxola
Ida Oval-frame Acetate Sunglasses
$390.00
Net-A-Porter
Taylor Morris
George Arthur Ii Sunglasses
$335.00
Taylor Morris

Narrow Frames

Ganni
We still can't get enough of the Ganni x Ace & Tate sunglasses collection and these Xena frames are possibly our favourite (sadly, this exact pair is no longer available in Australia). Building on last year's micro shades, these narrow frames are slightly more practical yet still uber fashionable.
Le Specs
Outta Love
$49.00$70.00
General Pants Co
Poppy Lissiman
Rossi Speedway
$125.00
Poppy Lissiman
By Far
Rodeo Acetate Sunglasses
$415.00
Coggles

Angular Cat-Eye Sunglasses

u0026 Other Stories
Another update on a classic, these angular shades combine the sharpness of rectangular sunglasses with the softer cut of a cat-eye. The exaggerated outer edges accentuate cheekbones, jawlines and facial features for a striking look.
Mango
Cat-eye Sunglasses
$29.95$39.95
Mango
Linda Farrow
Shelby Cat Eye Sunglasses
$608.25$1067.11
Cettire
Cancer Council
Birchgrove Sunglasses
$39.95
The Iconic
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT