15 Of The Best Independent Designer Sunglasses To Shop Right Now

We're here to dispel the myth that sunglasses are a season-specific accessory — their value goes well beyond the three months of summer. They're not just a fashion item; they're one of the few things protecting your precious peepers from the harsh rays of sun. Fact: If the sun is out, your shades should be on.
Thankfully, sunnies come in a myriad of styles, shapes, patterns and hues to suit your face shape, skin tone and personal taste. The sunglasses industry has also expanded tremendously in the last 20 years, so aesthetically we've evolved past ripping off the Y2K shade styles of celebrities like the Olsen twins and Paris Hilton.
Now we're looking at homegrown Aussie brands and independent labels that offer current trends at reasonable prices, and most importantly reflect our personal aesthetics.
Ahead, 15 of the best sunglasses from independent brands to shop in Australia right now.