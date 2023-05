This Winter, We’re Embracing Alt Accessories – Won’t You Join Us?

Maybe it's our childhood crush on Jennifer Beals in Flashdance or our aforementioned phobia of bare legs, but we're big fans of the leg warmer trend this winter. We think it's safe to assume that we have everyone's obsession with balletcore to thank for this one. Go the traditional route and pair a set with those Miu Miu ballet flats you saved up so hard for, or slide the tubes of fabric onto your wrists to add a bit of drama to long-sleeved basics.