As far as winter essentials are concerned, we're not ashamed to admit we spend most of our time sifting through last year's clothes for timeless pieces that still serve a purpose in our wardrobe. Our cold weather line-up includes lightweight trench coats for warmer days, as well as sturdy black boots cuddly coats, oversized scarves and down puffer jackets for the cooler ones.
But beyond utility, there are still pieces in our wardrobe that speak to our personal style, and with some consideration to layering, that can be used to spice up the warmer garments in our winter ensembles.
Enter: the humble cardigan.
A nostalgic piece of knitwear, cardigans conjure up childhood memories of grandmothers fastidiously hunched over patterns, knitting needles in hand, and an ever growing pile of cardis intended for their grandchildren stacked next to them.
But if, like us, you're revisiting this lightweight, layering piece in adulthood, there's an Internet full of modern iterations to try that offer a flash of colour (or skin) to break up a traditionally grey, wintery palette of chunky knits.
The cardigan is here is to insert an element of cool back into your winter wardrobe. Whatever your vibe — grandma chic or it-girl, you'll find one you love right here. Enjoy!