It's no secret that we love sweaters — chunky knits, turtlenecks, striped jumpers, you name it. And can you blame us? There's nothing better than slipping one on when it's finally weather-appropriate. But if we have one tiny little complaint about the state of knitwear for fall, it's this: Every style looks the same as those from years past. Knitwear is just knitwear, right? Well, there is one silhouette that's shaking things up this fall: the cardigan.
Cardigans actually started to make a stylish comeback last fall when grandpa style made headlines during fall '19 fashion week. But they didn't really hit the big leagues until Harry Styles (of course!) wore a rainbow patchwork JW Anderson cardigan on the TODAY show, sparking an international knitting phenomenon on TikTok. Now, the knit is everywhere — and it looks totally different than you probably remembered it. From oversized weaves to zip-up details, sweaters are finally giving us something to talk about. And since sweater weather is almost nearly here, there's no better time to add to your collection with a new-and-improved cardigan (or two). Here are 18 options to get you started.
