Cardigans actually started to make a stylish comeback last fall when grandpa style made headlines during fall '19 fashion week. But they didn't really hit the big leagues until Harry Styles (of course!) wore a rainbow patchwork JW Anderson cardigan on the TODAY show, sparking an international knitting phenomenon on TikTok. Now, the knit is everywhere — and it looks totally different than you probably remembered it. From oversized weaves to zip-up details, sweaters are finally giving us something to talk about. And since sweater weather is almost nearly here, there's no better time to add to your collection with a new-and-improved cardigan (or two). Here are 18 options to get you started.