From Harry Styles To Taylor Swift: Why Are Cardigans Trending On TikTok?

Swift and Styles aside, cardigans continue to populate on the app, be it in the form of Goodwill thrift hauls how-to-wears , or reels of people walking from one room to the next repeating the phrase, “I don’t need a cardigan to be pretty,” before exclaiming at the last second that “it looks better anyway.” And, with no signs of cottagecore and craftcore slowing down, this handknit flame is not about to die anytime soon. So whether you’re a Haylor in need of something to fill your free time or just someone craving the comforts of a handmade cardigan, there’s no better time than now to jump aboard this ever-changing (and growing) TikTok craze. And with quarantine likely to continue well into the chillier months, why not also craft yours #HarryStylesCardigan style? The pattern , after all, is ready and waiting.