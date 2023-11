Business-Core Is All About Accessories — 5 Essentials To Shop Now

Judging by the autumn/winter 2023 collections , it’s time to take style inspiration from the corporate world, with power suits, cinched-waist blazers, and wide-leg trousers becoming protagonists once again. These are all great and versatile items, but the trend really shines when it comes to accessories. Think about it: Any corporate baddie in the movies or television, from Working Girl’s Tess McGill to Succession ’s Siobhan Roy , is always portrayed in heels or carrying a briefcase. It’s in the accessories that we get to see the level of professionalism, or at least, how serious they want to be taken. And when it comes to autumn/winter fashion this year, it’s a similar story.