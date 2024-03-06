2024 Paris Fashion Week Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
This week, the autumn runways — which tease what shoppers can expect to be in stores in six months — came to an end with the conclusion of the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 showcase. Featuring some of the fashion industry's heavy hitters like Dior, Loewe, Hermès, Chanel, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton, the season predicted just as a big of fashion trends.
Our crush on all things red isn’t coming to an end anytime soon, with more fall-like hues of burgundy and cherry red extending the color trend’s staying power beyond crimson that marked the last few seasons. Ahead of the holidays, materials inspired by festive decorations will get the fashion-forward in the mood to celebrate. Cold-weather fabrics will go beyond outerwear, with furry shoes and bags adding a fun touch to the usual roster of fall wardrobe staples. Speaking of accessories, the menswear-inspired suiting trend is expanding with ties, while buckles will serve a more decorative purpose.
Ahead, the nine biggest fashion trends from Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 runways.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Ties
Menswear-inspired fashion has been dominating the last few seasons with styles like oversized suiting. In a more micro evolution of the trend, thanks to designers like Loewe, Hodakova, and Nehera, ties will be front and center. For a more unusual take, go for a shirt that comes with a built-in tie à la Vaquera, opt for a trompe l'oeil option inspired by the Ottolinger look, or pick an interesting texture as embodied by the “braid ties” seen on the runway of Schiaparelli.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Tinsel
The holidays will come as early as fall this year in the form of tinsel-like fabrics. Designers like Dries Van Noten, Underground, and Caroline Hu presented fuzzy textures resembling the decorative material typically used to adorn Christmas trees in the form of dresses and separates. Meanwhile, labels like Rochas, Valentino, and Mugler offered embellished looks featuring glossy fringe detailing that will make its wearer look like an actual gift.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Leopard
Like it or not, the Mob Wife aesthetic is continuing full force into fall. For proof, see the leopard print on the runways ranging from heritage houses like Balenciaga and Dior to contemporary labels like Zimmermann and Ester Manas. Opt for a matching pants or skirt suit set if you’ve re-watched The Sopranos during the lockdown or select a leopard-print separate for a more subtle take on the fashion trend — though, keep in mind, that subtlety is not the point of this look.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Furry Accessories
As expected for the cold-weather season, furry coats and fur-embellished outerwear were everywhere on the runways, with the highlight being neon green-accented pieces that appeared during the Off-White show and the Mob Wife-esque looks worn by Gigi Hadid and Amelia Gray on the Miu Miu runway. More unexpectedly, furry shoes and bags provided a touch of interest to the standard winter offerings, as seen at Acne Studios, Dries Van Noten, and Saint Laurent where fuzzy bags complemented the looks, as well as Zimmermann where, in addition to stuffed animal-like totes, fur-adorned sandals provided an alternative twist on the footwear trend.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Sheer Skirts
If the no-pants look from last season was a bit too daring for your taste, now is your chance to test the naked fashion trend in a more conservative way with sheer skirts that popped up on runways like Saint Laurent (which sent out largely sheer looks). Our favorite styles included the sequin pencil skirt worn with a preppy polo shirt at Casablanca, the lace midis paired with chunky knits at Cecilie Bahnsen, and the fur-adorned slip worn over a bralette and high-waisted underwear at Marine Serre.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Cool Trenches
Trench coats are a signature of the fall fashion season. For fall 2024, designers offered unorthodox versions of the rainy-day staple. Acne Studios showed a coat that concealed the face of the model and Balenciaga offered a "sleeveless" version. For pieces that can double as formalwear, look to Cecilie Bahnsen’s ultra-feminine embellished coats and the stunningly elegant sheer overcoat at Peter Do.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Buckles
Buck the (buckle) tradition with clothing that features unexpected belt metal detailing placement. At Loewe, oversized buckles decorated evening gowns and blouses, while at Marie Adam-Leenaerdt belts adorned the necklines of the dresses rather than waistlines. On the other end of the style spectrum, buckles marked the second waistline at Stella McCartney, side closures on a dress at Nanushka, and back closure at Peter Do.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Burgundy Red
The color red has been on the rise for the past few Fashion Months. For fall, expect the bright crimson red to transform into a deeper burgundy that could almost pass as the equally trendy brown hues we’ve been seeing these past few seasons. Juicy dark cherry reds added a splash of color on the rain-soaked show of Hermès (yes, really, there was an indoor rain showering over the models as they walked the runway), as well as Isabel Marant, Duran Lantik, Nina Ricci, and Enfants Riches Déprimés.
Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024 Trend: Fringe
Elements of Americana will live on next fall beyond the denim-on-denim looks and cowboy boots and hats. The most prominent looks included fringe — on leather and suede jackets at Isabel Marant and Stella McCartney; on leather-pleated pants at Chloé; and on special occasion dresses at Mugler and Victoria Beckham.