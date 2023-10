From Boots To Pumps: Furry Footwear Is Fall’s Biggest “Ugly” Shoe Trend

Aside from just raising eyebrows in the name of art, it seems designers today are also hoping to make buzzy headlines with their own version of the next Ugly Shoe™. Last year, i-D called the fashion industry’s shift to bold designs the “ weird shoe era ,” putting forward that fashion brands are “experimenting with performative pieces with the intention of going viral,” before going on to say that “our need for exuberance, escapism, and irony in an increasingly bleak world” may just be the impetus behind the likes of unconventional styles like furry footwear.