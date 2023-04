Wedges Are The Anti-Ballet Flats Trend Of 2023

Take a look at the 2023 runways , which put wedges as the footwear protagonist with innovative styles and commute-friendly models. Fendi showed a slew of fuzzy wedges in green shades for their spring/summer 2023 collection , while Tory Burch’s spring/summer 2023 lineup featured a geometric spin on the classic shoe with a peep-toe front and square base. Theory transformed the trendy Mary Jane shoe into a wedge silhouette in silver metallic shades for fall/winter 2023 . And emerging brands are also betting on the wedge. Larroudé, the editor-favorite brand known for its ultra-high platforms, released a range of wedge sandals for its spring/summer 2023 lineup , from printed mules to club-ready metallic heels and denim numbers. The shoe is also reaching pop culture: The poster for the Barbie movie , out in July, shows Margot Robbie as Barbie wearing a pair of pink espadrilles, reminding us that the all-American doll is a fan of this timeless style.