Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Platform Shoes
Fashion
Steve Madden's Iconic Platform Sandals Are Back
by
Eliza Huber
More from Platform Shoes
Fashion
These Platform Boots Will Give You A Few Extra Inches
Alyssa Coscarelli
Oct 17, 2018
Fashion
15 Black Boots To Daydream About Now That Fall Has Arrived
Us
Oct 2, 2018
Fashion
Balenciaga Sent Crocs Down The Runway In Paris
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Oct 1, 2017
Fashion
Bella Hadid Found The Perfect Summer Heels — At Zara
Every season, there tends to be one item from Zara's collection that emerges as the clear stand-out. There's usually little room for debate as to what
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
9 Pieces To Get Into Your Spring Lineup ASAP
By now, you've probably heard that cinching your waist with a corset belt and showing skin via an interesting cutout are the trends for spring, and we
by
Eliza Dillard
Celebrity Style
Should Kourtney Kardashian Get These Shoes? (No, Really, She's As...
The course of true shoe love never did run smooth, which is why Kourtney Kardashian is turning to Snapchat to get her fans' opinions on a new pair of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Shopping
30 On-Trend Shoes You'll Want For Fall
Let's face it: When it comes to buying shoes, we (unfortunately) can't purchase the entire store in one go (but if you can and you got that $$$, shoutout
by
Rachel Besser
Designers
Gucci Just Designed A Bunch Of Street Style-Worthy Leggings
Since taking the helm at Gucci at the beginning of 2015, designer Alessandro Michele has singlehandedly transformed the fashion industry. He (like
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Shopping
The Latest Accessories Trends You Need To Shop Now
We already know accessories have the power to completely change your look, but that's especially true during fall, when wearing more clothes becomes part
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
9 Chunky Heels You'll Be Wearing All Fall
Maybe it's the back-to-school mentality, but there's something about the coming of fall that makes us want to hit "refresh" on multiple aspects of our
by
Eliza Dillard
Politics
Here's Where Republicans & Democrats Stand On Key Issues
There's plenty of talk of where Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump stand on some of the election's biggest issues. But what about the major political
by
Lilli Petersen
US News
This Is What The GOP Platform Says About Planned Parenthood
The Republican Party just adopted a wide-ranging platform outlining the party's positions on taxes, foreign policy, gun rights, and… Planned Parenthood.
by
Torey Van Oot
US News
The Democratic Party Says It's Time To Legalize Marijuana
The Democratic Party's new policy agenda is moving in a more progressive direction that includes working to legalize marijuana nationally. According to
by
Shannon Carlin
Sex
Pornhub Is Making Sex Into A Workout
Oh, the gifts Pornhub bestows upon the world. First, it promised us a space-bound porno, then VR-based porn, and, most recently, an emoji-enabled search
by
Sara Coughlin
Shopping
The Best Spring Shoes For YOUR Budget
We know firsthand that transitioning your wardrobe from season to season does not come cheap. Between new swimsuits, fresh denim, and of-the-moment
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
This Is What Our Biggest Winter Style Fear Looks Like
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src =
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
The Best Heels For Date Night & Beyond
As much as we live for boot season and having at least one part of our outfit locked in, there are certain occasions when that lived-in leather just won't
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Lily Collins Loves Topshop Shoes, Just Like Us
Celebrities — they're just like us! They, too, enjoy a good high-street shoe every once in a while. If Lily Collins didn't already secure a spot on our
by
Ana Colon
Styling Tips
Landon, Help! What's The 411 On Flatforms?
Amelia writes: "Help! I'm currently in the middle of a Spice Girls obsession revival and I want to pull of the platform boot. But, with summer
by
Landon Peoples
Mind
Does This Song Trigger Your ASMR?
Holly Herndon's brand new album, Platform, is "not music by a machine or for a machine — it's music as a machine itself," according to
by
Sarah Jacoby
Shopping
Taylor Swift Ran Errands in Fancy Platforms
Punxsutawney Phil’s official word isn’t the only sign of spring’s arrival. When Taylor Swift dusts off her beloved high-waisted hot pants from the
by
Casey Lewis
Trends
An Illustrated History Of The Platform Shoe
Before the ugly-shoe flatform came the Spice Girls. And before them, disco. And before disco was Salvatore Ferragamo. And before him? About 2,000 years of
by
Connie Wang
Trends
This Shoe Looks Like A Computer Glitch
The shoes at left might make you think your browser is going glitchy on you. But, don't worry, there is not a trip to the Genius Bar in your future.
by
Leeann Duggan
Trends
Don't Lie — You've Been Waiting For This Official Birkenstocks Co...
Even if you "welcomed" its return with fingers in your ears and eyes shut tight, Birkenstocks are back and in business. And, this inevitably means
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
15 Flatforms To Instantly Elevate Your Shoe Closet
You’re already well acquainted with the Birkenstock, the shower shoe, and the mule, but it’s their distant cousin the flatform that’s taking the
by
Bobby Schuessler
Trends
Are Platforms Over? Stores Say Yes
The platform has stomped its way out of style. The pedestal that the trend rightly placed itself on has taken a blow, and the markets are showing the
by
Hayden Manders
Styling Tips
As Seen On The Street: "Ugly"-Yet-Awesome Flatforms
The flatform is without a doubt a member of the ugly-shoe family. Its cousins are the fancy shower shoe, the mule, and the Birkenstock sandal (twice
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
17 Platforms To Snag Before Summer Is Up!
Dogs Platforms are a girl's best friend. They come in different breeds from pumps to flatforms to wedges. You can walk (in) them. And, they've literally
by
Rachel Besser
Designers
Raffia Platform Sneakers? Yes, Robert Clergerie & OC Are At It Again
Wedged sneakers, platform booties, lace-up heels — shoes can no longer be easily categorized by one basic silhouette, but rather have become uniquely
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Walk Strong: 23 Pairs Of Chunky Heels
There are stiletto girls, and then there are chunky-heel girls. Ladies from the former category, look away — this slideshow isn't for you. Are we alone
by
Connie Wang
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted