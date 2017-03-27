By now, you've probably heard that cinching your waist with a corset belt and showing skin via an interesting cutout are the trends for spring, and we won't argue with that. But there are a few under-the-radar seasonal styles we've spotted on and off the runway that are totally worth knowing about, too. Specifically, we're talking about the fresh takes on denim jackets, embroidery, and floral prints — all of which you can scoop up straight from the latest Candie's collection. Ready to find out about the looks du jour? Swipe right on your favorite spring trends and shop key pieces from the brand.
