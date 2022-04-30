The Mary Jane Platform Trend Is Lugging Its Way Into Spring

"Grown-up" Mary Janes are nothing new — designer heel brands like Carel or the French dance-wear brand Repetto have been buckled into this aesthetic long before the "tomboy Lolita" look emerged this year. Street style icons like Alexa Chung have also been repping the doll-like shoe for years. But, what sets these new wave of Mary Janes apart from their more modest predecessors is their decidedly rugged girth and almost anti-heel ethos, led by the likes of Nicole Saldaña and even longtime trend-driven footwear imprint Jeffrey Campbell. In other words, we're seeing bottom-heavy soles giving off the same energy as your most deeply treaded combat boots. These are shoes that can, and should, be proudly worn down to the ground. The uppers are supremely refined and tough, as well — wide straps, substantial hardware, and a polished leather finish. Ahead, we round up some of our favorite chunky Mary Janes made for stomping your best foot forward this spring.