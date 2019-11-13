ASOS Just Dropped The Ultimate Dress Sale To Upgrade Your Holiday Party-Going Attire

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
We've barely even had a minute to delight in our latest purchases from the ASOS Single's Day sale and the site has already dropped more discounts and deals to set our shopping hearts aflutter again. The go-to cyber spot for stocking up on the basics and statement pieces alike is now offering up to 40% off a wide selection of mixed-print dresses, functional jumpsuits, and even glamorous eveningwear just in time for the holidays. And considering the fact that our social calendars are becoming more populated with all kinds of festive gatherings, the timing could not be better to upgrade our clothing arsenal and take on the season in style.
Whether you're attending a family event or heading out for celebratory drinks with coworkers, ASOS has something for everyone and every occasion from brands like New Look, FAE, Lavish Alice, and more. Style a pleated halter dress with your sparkliest pair of comfortable dancing shoes, for example, or layer something flowy and fun under your winter coat for an ensemble that can withstand winter's plummeting temperatures. You can even rock a black boilersuit with oversized chain link jewelry for a bolder take on traditional holiday dressing. Ahead, discover our top picks from the new ASOS sale for a selection of items that won't break your budget this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.