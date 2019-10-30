You Don’t Have To Wait Until Spring To Double Down On This Color Trend

We consider the S/S 2020 shows to be the fashion world's promise that at the end of the dark and snowy tunnel of winter ahead, a sense of sartorial joy awaits on the other side. We will emerge from all the gray and gloom to find a vibrant season of style inspired by Max Mara's sugary pastels and Issey Miyake's cheery hues. Designers like Cynthia Rowley and Dima Ayad have even doubled down on the use of color in their latest designs, inviting us to prepare for two-toned everything come spring. And while the industry may set its own schedule for top trends, that doesn't mean we always have to abide by it, especially when a style this striking rolls around.
Two-tone dressing essentially looks like your garment has been split right down the middle, proving that half the look makes for twice the fun. It's an aesthetic fit for the uber-trendy and the indecisive alike. Want to make a statement? Go for a strikingly symmetrical color-blocking moment that's sure to turn heads. Can't decide between your two favorite shades? Wear them side by side. If Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde manifested itself in a trend, this would be it: two very different looks disguised into a single clothing item, allowing you to be both party and professional, surprising and simple, clean and chaotic. No combination is off limits, from pairing multiple denim washes to partnering up patterns.
So we've prioritized the task of finding ways to adopt this trend early so you can go 50/50 on a selection of two-tone pieces that'll push the boundaries of your fall wardrobe. Ahead, find everything from tops to pants to help you get ahead of the style.
