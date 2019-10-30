You Don’t Have To Wait Until Spring To Double Down On This Color Trend

Two-tone dressing essentially looks like your garment has been split right down the middle, proving that half the look makes for twice the fun. It's an aesthetic fit for the uber-trendy and the indecisive alike. Want to make a statement? Go for a strikingly symmetrical color-blocking moment that's sure to turn heads. Can't decide between your two favorite shades? Wear them side by side. If Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde manifested itself in a trend, this would be it: two very different looks disguised into a single clothing item, allowing you to be both party and professional, surprising and simple, clean and chaotic. No combination is off limits, from pairing multiple denim washes to partnering up patterns.