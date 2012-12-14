Named after his revolutionary Pleats Please clothing line — inspired by costumes he designed for the Frankfurt Ballet in 1993, the clothes are meant to have fluidity, but also be effortless to wear and easy to maintain — the scent features notes of nashi (a hybrid fruit of pear and apple), peony, sweet pea, indole, cedar, patchouli, and vanilla. The architectural flaçon is meant to mimic the famous Bao Bao bag, with uneven ridges and a mix of concave and convex panels. The pleated floral calyx cap represents the flower element of the fragrance, as well as the Please Please fabric.