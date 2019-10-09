The Plush Hair Accessory You’ll Want To Buy 5 Of This Fall

Like gold glitter and animal print, velvet transcends seasons. No longer tucked into the back of your closet only to be pulled out once a year for your office holiday party, a touch of the soft fabric adds texture and intrigue to any look, be it a festive occasion or just something you throw on with your go-to jeans and a T-shirt before meeting your friends for Saturday brunch.
This fall, the velvet trend has saturated the most affordable category: hair accessories. Because unlike a marigold velvet blazer or even a velvety crossbody bag, the soft-padded headband is the most cost-effective way to add an instant punch of velvet to your wardrobe.
From a classic black style you can grab at Target to a romantic blush-pink knotted Lele Sadoughi option, scroll through the gallery ahead for the velvet headbands we're loving for fall.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
