Recently, knotted headbands have become the new It accessory. Brands like Lele Sadoughi have reimagined the chunky band, making it easy to turn a blah hair day into a more exciting look in one single motion, but that's far from the only brand. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite trendy pieces that'll make your hair — in a bun, braids, or any other way — feel like a masterpiece.