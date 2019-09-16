Putting together a beauty look is like a puzzle. When each part of your makeup — face, lips, and eyes — all seamlessly fit together, you start to feel complete. But things aren't over until your hair is done.
More often than not, done means the same ol' same ol' thing we do all the time, but even on nights where we opt for S-curls and updos, spicing it up with a trendy accessory still goes a long way. That's where headbands come in. Dressed up or dressed down, a good headband is like a glamorous cake topper for your look: minimal work for maximum impact.
Recently, knotted headbands have become the new It accessory. Brands like Lele Sadoughi have reimagined the chunky band, making it easy to turn a blah hair day into a more exciting look in one single motion, but that's far from the only brand. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite trendy pieces that'll make your hair — in a bun, braids, or any other way — feel like a masterpiece.
