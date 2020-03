The WFH Outfits Team R29 Is Wearing Right Now

Break out the sourdough starter and slip into that matching sweatsuit , because we've officially entered full-on work-from-home mode for who knows how long. If you're like us here at Refinery29, you're about one or two weeks into the unfamiliar territory of sofa-turned-desk life and slowly getting used to the strange intimacy of virtual invitations into your boss's living room. Without those daily pow-wows by the Bevi seltzer cooler and IRL face time with anyone that isn't a partner or roommate, you're probably asking yourself: why even bother with clothing right now? You might've very well forgotten what business attire even means at this point. But being indefinitely confined does weird things to the brain, and it's important to maintain some semblance of a routine — so yes, you should start by changing out of those pajamas and brushing your teeth before reading on. We'll wait.