Of all the celebrities in attendance at Planned Parenthood's New York celebration, Ferrera stood out from the pack not only because of the boldness of her jacket (pink really does jump out nicely against a blue backdrop), but also because she used the invitation as an opportunity to show solidarity with the cause being fêted through her fashion choices. The actress has extensively used her public profile as a platform for political engagement, whether it was to campaign for Clinton during the 2016 election or to contextualize merch she often wears on Instagram. This is also true for Welch's work: The stylist pinned ACLU ribbon on all her high-profile clients attending the Oscars, and worked with Elisabeth Moss on crafting a feminist-driven wardrobe for her The Handmaid's Tale press tour. Ferrera's Planned Parenthood pantsuit is yet another example of how fashion can thoughtfully engage — and stand in solidarity — with political issues.