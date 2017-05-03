The latest instance of pantsuit envy is coming your way courtesy of America Ferrera. And the desire to copy the look will go beyond simply tracking down a satin-lapeled, single-button blazer.
The Superstore star celebrated 100 years of Planned Parenthood with bespoke tributes to the organization and its signature color. Ferrera and stylist Karla Welch tapped Kate Spade New York to create a custom pink pantsuit for the gala honoring the big anniversary. (On Instagram, Welch implied that the fitted blazer-and-trouser combo was inspired by Hillary Clinton, who was honored at the event.) The actress' accessories were just as pointed: Ferrera proudly showed off her one-off Edie Parker clutch, which read "PP100" in bold, pink letters.
"We always celebrate interesting women leading interesting lives," Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade New York's chief creative officer, told Refinery29. "We were thrilled to create a custom look for America, who has been a special friend to the brand.”
Of all the celebrities in attendance at Planned Parenthood's New York celebration, Ferrera stood out from the pack not only because of the boldness of her jacket (pink really does jump out nicely against a blue backdrop), but also because she used the invitation as an opportunity to show solidarity with the cause being fêted through her fashion choices. The actress has extensively used her public profile as a platform for political engagement, whether it was to campaign for Clinton during the 2016 election or to contextualize the socially-conscious merch she often wears on Instagram. This is also true for Welch's work: The stylist pinned ACLU ribbon on all her high-profile clients attending the Oscars, and worked with Elisabeth Moss on crafting a feminist-driven wardrobe for her The Handmaid's Tale press tour. Ferrera's Planned Parenthood pantsuit is yet another example of how fashion can thoughtfully engage — and stand in solidarity — with political issues.
We aren't the only ones appreciating Ferrera's outfit. At one point during the event, the actress had a run-in with the inspiration for Pantsuit Nation at the photo call: Hillary Clinton herself. And the former Secretary of State looked pretty impressed with Ferrera's take on the silhouette.
Now, that's almost too much pantsuit inspiration in one step-and-repeat.
