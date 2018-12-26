23 Black Hiking Boots For All Your Winter Needs

We have entered the season of cold weather scenarios when sturdy footwear is key. Luckily, there are no shortage of options. But, there's one boot like no other, ready for all types of terrain (not just the mountains, those city streets can be just as unpredictable), and that is the venerable hiking boot. However, that fine line between cute and functional can sometimes be thin. Whether you’re in the market for a pair that could work for a Cheryl Strayed-inspired adventure or something a little lighter that can get you around on a slushy night dressed in a leather mini skirt and tights, we've got a few options for you.
It simply makes sense to get a pair of boots that will leave you prepared for anything. From a climb up a mountain to a crawl at the ski lodge for some après cocktails, these lace-up, lug-soled black hiking boot options will have you covered for your local big chill.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.