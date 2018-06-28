Movies That Inspire Wanderlust, For When You Desperately Need A Holiday

It's easy to escape into a movie for two hours at a time. Some movies, however, inspire a real-world escape from the mundane. Films open up parts of the world we may have never seen, or even thought to explore. Watching characters set out on their own adventures can make us wonder why we aren't following our own bliss somewhere incredible. Like, say, to the sandy beaches of the Greek islands (thanks, Mamma Mia!), a villa just outside of Florence (Under the Tuscan Sun, naturally), or even a wild karaoke bar in Tokyo (to finally check off all of our Lost In Translation fantasies.)