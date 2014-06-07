Prep Your Winter Wardrobe For Any Occasion With These Long Sleeve Dresses

Winter is upon us, and with all the snowfall and lack of daylight comes an inevitable wardrobe shift. Whether you like it or not, layers will multiply as hemlines grow longer, and scarves (not the decorative kind) and gloves will become a permanent part of your seasonal uniform. Extra coverage is not optional, but necessary — particularly in the arm region. But wearing long sleeves doesn't have to be a constraint on your closet. In fact, we believe this presents quite the sartorial opportunity during an otherwise bleak period of heavy outerwear and bulky boots.
Think of sleeves as your own set of wings that, when worn well, can help you soar to new heights of adventurous dressing. The excess material is actually really good news for your dress collection, offering an upgrade in style with the added benefit of protection from the cold. As far as your more professional ensembles, let your clothes do the work for you with a sleek sleeve that adds a subtle touch flair to your office look. For your party-going attire, why settle for the basics when you can arm yourself with impressive volume, embellished details, or even striking geometry every once in a while? Ahead, discover a range of sleeved frocks to suit any occasion, all of which prove that fashion and function truly can coexist... at least in the form of a great dress.
