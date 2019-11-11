ASOS Is Doling Out 20% Off Discounts In Honor Of Singles Day

In the U.S., Black Friday and Cyber Monday make up the two big sale days of the year. But for those around the world who don't participate in Thanksgiving festivities, it's Singles Day that gets the cash flowing. Singles Day — a holiday rooted in Asian countries — is a discount day that celebrates (you guessed it) single people and falls every year on November 11th. And while we might think that getting up at 2 a.m. to doorbust Target's fall essentials after a 1200 calorie meal is crazy, Black Friday doesn't even come close to the astronomical sales that take place around the world come Singles Day.
According to CNBC, Singles Day has already broken records, with more than $30 billion in sales from China — but it's not over yet. From now until 3:00 am EST on Tuesday, ASOS is including us in the action by slashing everything (and we mean everything) by 20%. Think Monki, ASOS WHITE, Converse, ASOS CURVE and Weekday — all for a fraction of the price you'll have to pay if you wait just 24 hours to start shopping.
Here's how it works: once you've chosen your favorite picks from the site, just enter the code 'LUVASOS' at check out and voila! You've got yourself a fall-ready wardrobe for next to nothing. So while you've probably been saving your pennies for the Black Friday discounts to come, we're betting that after you see the slideshow ahead, you'll be willing to dole out a few coins to get a hand in this sale.
Click through for 20 of the best sale picks from the ASOS 24 hour Singles Day sale.
