11 Singles Day Sales That Are Better Than A Serious Relationship

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday reign supreme stateside, the rest of the world has been setting timers to shop Singles Day sales — yes, which is an actual "holiday" that exists. It's a shopping holiday for sure, let's not get it twisted — but still, a celebration is a celebration.
Here's the backstory: In 1993, a group of Nanjing-based college students wanted to celebrate their single-dom, and what better way to do that very thing than to indulge in a little (or a lot, we'll leave that up to you) retail therapy. Well, 26 years later, the holiday has only picked up steam, and is now recognized internationally as a major shopping event. With that in mind, we've scoured the internet to bring you the best sales happening on Singles Day (some of which you can sneakily shop early) all in one place, because treating yourself is always a good idea.
