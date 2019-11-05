With Black Friday taking place later than ever this year, one might think that you would need to wait until the very end of November to start shopping the best sales of the entire year. Nope. Nope-ity nope nope. You see, November is unofficial Black Friday month — and there are already plenty of deals you can shop right now.
Just like Prime Day, Amazon's Goldbox is the ultimate hub to find all of the best marked-down products — including those all-important Lightning Deals — all in one place. Well, as things begin to ramp up, we've put together the ultimate Amazon cheat sheet of what to know to make off like a bandit this Black Friday/Cyber Monday season.
What is the Goldbox?
The Goldbox is your one-stop-shop to find marked-down items in addition to limited-time offers like Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day. Because it's the #holidays, Amazon has rebranded the Goldbox with "Happy Holideals," but the important thing to know is that products will be coming and going like hotcakes, and that "Today's Deals" page is where you'll find them first.
What about Lightning Deals?
Lightning Deals are very limited (as in, lasting for a couple hours) deals on some of Amazon's top sellers. Unlike everything else on Amazon's site, Lightning Deal items typically follow a strict, one per customer rule, and last until the deal expires or until items become out of stock. (Also, since Lightning Deals are extremely time-sensitive, it's a good rule of thumb to checkout ASAP so you don't lose any items in your cart.)
Where can I find an Amazon Lightning Deals?
While they're extra hyped up during holidays and other sale seasons, Lightning Deals are actually shoppable 365 days a year via the aforementioned Goldbox/Happy HoliDeals page. You can also sign up for Amazon's daily deals email to get on-sale item notifications delivered straight to your inbox.
What's are the best deals that I can't miss out on?
We're glad you asked — the shopping team at Refinery29 prides itself on scouring the internet for the very best deals, and have rounded up the most life-upgrading ones below for your online shopping pleasure. We'll be updating these daily so check back often if you don't feel like getting lost in the Amazon.
