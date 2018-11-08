One Chinese Editor Shares What's The Big Deal About Singles' Day

If you ask anyone of Chinese descent when is the best time to shop, they’ll tell you it’s Singles’ Day. For those of you who haven’t heard of Singles’ Day, allow me to explain. The shopping-focused day was first created in 1993, by a group of college students in Nanjing, China, to celebrate the state of being single. The date 11/11 was chosen because, you guessed it, all of the ones, but the numbers also have a spiritual auspiciousness that signify an everlasting unobstructed-flowing energy. The day of self love, treating yourself, and unbeatable deals quickly took off and in 2017, it surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday (combined!) in online sales.