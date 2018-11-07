Tatcha's New Kissu Lip Mask Is Already Sold Out — So Here's What to Buy Instead

Tatcha has a way of making us want a product before we even know what's inside. (The packaging is really good, okay?) Then there are the formulations themselves — consistently as luxurious to use as they are to look at. In short, we get itchy fingers with each release. So when the brand launched The Kiss Lip Mask just a little over a month ago, so came our Pavlovian response.
Can you blame us? For one, the texture (a gel that transforms to a balm when on the lips) is sophisticated, not goopy. Then there are the ingredients, which include peach seeds to help restore cushion and bounce to the lips, a trick inspired by Japanese tradition, in which the seeds were historically chopped and mixed in with oils as a lip treatment. We fell fast for the overnight treatment — and we weren't the only ones.
Cut to today: The mask is not only sold out, but — brace yourselves — the brand says it's likely not coming back. One technicality to curb the panic? Despite the sold out status, a few jars are still on the market, but only as packaged with a limited edition lipstick as part of Tatcha's holiday collection. Let's face it, it's just a matter of time before those are gone, too.
Since we have quite a bit of winter ahead of us (and all the dry, chapped lips that comes with it), we found other hydrating and not-sticky options, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.