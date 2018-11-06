Stop Everything: Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale is Back

Usually, we're stuck paying very expensive expedited shipping prices or fighting mind-numbing traffic when last minute holiday shopping. Well, not this year, because in two days time, we will have nearly all our gifts purchased, without the chaos of parking or being subjected to a single Christmas song while waiting in a mile-long line. We're pulling it off because of rarely-on-sale Tatcha, which has announced the return of its Friends & Family Sale right on the heels of launching a beyond-elegant holiday collection.
Starting Thursday, November 8, nab anything your
heart skin desires (okay, and a few holiday gifts, too) for 20% off. And we're talking about anything — from limited-edition lipsticks and holiday sets to Meghan Markle's staples and sold out products you can't find anywhere else. Don't worry about having to pick up wrapping paper: Tacha's products, some of which are wrapped in rice paper and boxed in pull-out trays, require no extra flair to be presentable.
The kicker: For each product sold, the socially-conscious brand will fund a day of school for girls in 11 countries across Southeast Asia and Africa as part of its work with The Room To Read Girls’ Education Program. (We have a feeling Markle would approve.)
To get in on the action, see our favorites, ahead, before shopping through November 15 using code "FRIENDS18".
