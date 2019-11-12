Prepare yourselves fellow shoppers, because the seasonal sprint towards New Year's officially begins at the first sighting of a delightfully on-theme festive window display. As soon as city streets are transformed into glittering archways of twinkly lights and super-sized snowflakes, it's time to commence the marathon of gift hunting, stocking stuffing, and event organising that consumes the months of November and December almost entirely. And while this annual ritual is something we practice year after year, it never gets easier — especially when devising a sartorial strategy to accommodate hectic social calendars populated with one party after the next.