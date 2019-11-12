Prepare yourselves fellow shoppers, because the seasonal sprint towards New Year's officially begins at the first sighting of a delightfully on-theme festive window display. As soon as city streets are transformed into glittering archways of twinkly lights and super-sized snowflakes, it's time to commence the marathon of gift hunting, stocking stuffing, and event organising that consumes the months of November and December almost entirely. And while this annual ritual is something we practice year after year, it never gets easier — especially when devising a sartorial strategy to accommodate hectic social calendars populated with one party after the next.
Enter: the ASOS dress sale. Our favourite online destination to shop the basics and statement pieces alike is now offering up to 40% off a wide selection of mixed-print tea dresses, functional jumpsuits, cheeky minis, even glamorous eveningwear just in time for the holiday season. Whether you're attending a family gathering or grabbing celebratory drinks with coworkers, there's something for everyone and every occasion from brands like New Look, C/Meo Collective, Monki, and more. Style a sleek high-neck black midi with your trendiest pair of square toe shoes, or layer a mini dress over patterned sustainable tights for a fun ensemble that can withstand winter's dropping temperatures. Whatever's on the diary these upcoming weeks, tackle each event head on in a festive frock (or two!) that won't break your budget.
