19 Mock Croc Pieces That Will Satisfy Your Seventies Obsession

Mock croc is having a moment. More adventurous than the ubiquitous leopard print, it adds a fashion-forward element to an otherwise mundane fit. We're tapping into the '70s-inspired trend, stat.
A tangerine dream take on the texture graced the catwalk during Marni's AW19 show, while in Paris, Max Mara served up a multitude of knee-length boots in striking pastel shades. Tibi, meanwhile, opted for a sleek and ladylike patent skirt in forest green (a key hue this season, FYI).
Riding the '70s train until the wheels fall off, we'll be pairing pussybow blouses with flared jeans, a mock croc trench and gold accents. If you're ready to plunge right into '70s fever, take inspo from Miu Miu's Resort 2020 show and team a dark floral dress with chocolate brown croc accessories, socks and loafers.
Go forth and scroll through the grooviest mock croc pieces that'll add some bite (sorry) to your autumn wardrobe...