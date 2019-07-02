Story from Shopping

25 Gold Hoop Earrings To Buy Now And Wear Forever

Bianca Nieves
We all have a pair of earrings we wouldn't mind wearing every single day. One that's been a crowd favourite since 2500 BC? Gold hoops. Whether worn close to the earlobes, as big as can be, or even doubled-up, you can count on these earrings to add a subtle statement to your outfit no matter the size or quantity. Their classic style with diverse nuances is what's made them go through generation to generation always feeling fresh, never antiquated. That's why, in our books, they're such a seasonless staple.
Sure, you can associate the shine the gold radiates with much warmer and sunnier days, but that's why we'll be wearing them all through winter too (and beyond), because it's not like we're already counting how many days are left until spring (91 days, fyi). So, to keep our gold hoop repertoire ever growing we've rounded up 25 gold hoop earrings from brands we already love and new designers we can't wait to try.
Advertisement
1 of 25
Shop This
J.Crew
Mini Tube Hoop Earrings In Matte Gold
£33.00
Related Stories
9 Jewellery Brands That Fashion People Love
The 60-Something Making Instagram's Best Jewellery
7 Places To Stalk For The Best Vintage Jewellery
2 of 25
Shop This
W concept
S Simple Ring Earring
£66.65£61.00
Advertisement
3 of 25
Shop This
Valentino
Gold-tone Hoop Earrings
£265.00£133.00
4 of 25
Shop This
Burberry
Leather-wrapped Gold-plated Hoop Earrings
$280.00$140.00
5 of 25
Shop This
Madewell
Flat Hoop Earrings
£24.37
6 of 25
Shop This
Fendi
Fendi Logo Hoops
£220.00
7 of 25
Shop This
Missoma
Silver Lucy Williams Octagon Coin Necklace
£115.00
Advertisement
8 of 25
Shop This
Laura Lombardi
Small Spira Hoops
£115.00
9 of 25
Shop This
Whistles
Whistles Abstract Hoop Earrings
£19.00
10 of 25
Shop This
UNO de 50
Swagy
£99.00
11 of 25
Shop This
BaubleBar
Devon Pearl Hoop Earrings
£29.69£17.19
12 of 25
Shop This
Suda
Philee Coin Earrings
£282.58
Advertisement
13 of 25
Shop This
Topshop
Hammered Hoop Earrings
£8.50
14 of 25
Shop This
Cloverpost
Small Streamer Hoop Earrings
$99.00$59.40
15 of 25
Shop This
Mulberry
Links Double Medium Earrings
£275.00
16 of 25
Shop This
Moda Operandi
Orto Gold-plated Hoop Earrings By Etesian
$120.00
17 of 25
Shop This
Isabel Marant
Gold-tone And Enamel Hoop Earrings
£70.00£35.00
Advertisement
18 of 25
Shop This
Amazon Fashion
Citerna Ladies 9 Ct Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings
£45.99
19 of 25
Shop This
Farrow
Maria Leaf Hoop Earrings
£24.45
20 of 25
Shop This
& Other Stories
Puka Shell Hoop Earrings
£13.00
21 of 25
Shop This
five and two
Five And Two Alicia Hoops In Gold
£39.00
22 of 25
Shop This
Cadette
Georgia Hoop Earrings
£72.00
Advertisement
23 of 25
Shop This
Etsy
Hick Gold Huggie - Gold Earring
£14.95
24 of 25
Shop This
Louis Vuitton
Nanogram Hoop Earrings
£370.00
25 of 25
Shop This
Forever 21
Crescent Hoop Earrings
£3.50£2.10
Advertisement

More from Shopping