Olivia Jenkins, a 24-year-old from Cardiff, started her jewellery company D. Louise in lockdown. "I used to get so frustrated with my jewellery turning my skin green, especially when I would spend so much money on it," she tells R29. After a lot of research, she found out about a new coating process that appeared to be the answer to her (and our) prayers. "I found that stainless steel jewellery ticked the boxes. Every piece from my collection uses 361L stainless steel, which is a highly durable, recyclable metal. Its properties mean that it does not oxidise or rust, is hypoallergenic, doesn’t scratch easily and will not tarnish." Her pieces go through a PVD (physical vapor deposition) gold-coating process. "This new, modern way of plating is ten times thicker than standard gold plating, is environmentally friendly and uses a vacuum coating process, resulting in an extremely durable finish."A nice added bonus of using stainless steel is its eco credentials. "All our jewellery is 100% recyclable," she explains. "Stainless steel is made up of chromium, nickel and molybdenum which can easily be separated from other materials, making the recycling process easy. The coating process that the jewellery goes through is 100% environmentally friendly. PVD plating utilises a titanium nitride that provides an extremely durable and tough-wearing coating. It does not use cyanide or create any hazardous waste and does not hinder the recycling process. Traditional methods of gold plating produce harsh chemicals and when not disposed of correctly can cause damaging effects to the environment and the people using them."