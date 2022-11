Do you ever get hyper-fixated on fashion pieces ? It happens all the time for me but usually it’s a short-lived affair, over before it ever really began. With one exception: Chloé’s Femininities necklace . A gold pendant of a female figure inspired by ancient fertility goddesses and the Venus de Milo, it's been on my wish list for years now. The problem is, it’s £291: far more than I would ever feel comfortable spending on a piece of jewellery