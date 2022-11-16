Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the brands, products or services we think you need to know about now — from cult classics to much-hyped newbies.
Do you ever get hyper-fixated on fashion pieces? It happens all the time for me but usually it’s a short-lived affair, over before it ever really began. With one exception: Chloé’s Femininities necklace. A gold pendant of a female figure inspired by ancient fertility goddesses and the Venus de Milo, it's been on my wish list for years now. The problem is, it’s £291: far more than I would ever feel comfortable spending on a piece of jewellery.
So when I discovered Ottoman Hands, an artisanal British brand that specialises in handcrafted, gold-plated jewellery set with semi-precious gems, I was instantly hooked. The newest collection is inspired by goddesses, Greek mythology and the divine feminine. Handcast in its workshops in Istanbul, you’ll find pendants to rival Chloé, intricately engraved coin earrings, delicate beaded necklaces and rings set with mother of pearl or lapis. Each is rich in symbolism and pays homage to the brand’s Turkish heritage. Best of all, prices range from just £19 to £198.
I know, it almost sounds too good to be true — especially as we head towards Christmas (aka prime jewellery gift-buying season). To find out whether the quality is on par with the brand’s aesthetic, I tested out 17 Ottoman Hands bestsellers (spoiler: I’m even more impressed than before). Read on for my thoughts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.