This Brand Makes The Best Tarnish-Free Gold Jewellery (& Every Piece Is Under £35)

Based in Birmingham, the brand uses recycled stainless steel for all its jewellery, meaning no nasty green marks or rashes caused by cheap materials. For fans of statement jewellery, Tresor specialises in the bold, the chunky and the quirky. Case in point: these 18 carat double gold-plated pieces with cheeky engravings, like this heart-shaped signet ring inscribed with the words 'Fuck Off'. Looking for a unique gift? Many of Tresor’s pieces can also be engraved with your own message . Even better, everything in the lineup – from charm necklaces to nose rings – comes in under £35.