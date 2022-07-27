This Brand Makes The Best Tarnish-Free Gold Jewellery (& Every Piece Is Under £35)

If you've ever wondered whether the tarnish-free jewellery brands constantly popping up on your TikTok are worth it, this one's for you. Tresor, the jewellery brand founded by Amani Zubair at just 17 years old, has a very simple premise: non-tarnish and shower-, beach- and pool-safe jewellery that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Based in Birmingham, the brand uses recycled stainless steel for all its jewellery, meaning no nasty green marks or rashes caused by cheap materials. For fans of statement jewellery, Tresor specialises in the bold, the chunky and the quirky. Case in point: these 18 carat double gold-plated pieces with cheeky engravings, like this heart-shaped signet ring inscribed with the words 'Fuck Off'. Looking for a unique gift? Many of Tresor’s pieces can also be engraved with your own message. Even better, everything in the lineup – from charm necklaces to nose rings – comes in under £35.
After trying out the brand for ourselves – a countrywide heatwave and paddling pool providing the perfect test conditions – we can attest to Tresor’s quality. This sensitive-skinned gal who loves and lives in her gold hoops and pendant necklaces is more than a little excited to find a brand she can trust to wear on the daily without a green-tinged earlobe in sight.
Curious? Read on for a roundup of our favourite Tresor pieces, from brand bestsellers to hidden gems.
