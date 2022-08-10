The jewellery market was a different place before Mejuri came along and shook things up. Before the Toronto-based brand arrived on the scene, offering fine jewellery for a fraction of the price – and racking up celebrity fans, social media hype and editor respect alike – a pair of gold earrings or a gem-encrusted ring was likely to set you back an arm and a leg. Now you can fill your jewellery box with the brand's chic, minimal designs and still be able to pay your rent (prices start at £25 for a 14 carat yellow gold stud and stretch up to £3,900 for a diamond-encrusted choker).
But we're not here to review those expensive, flashy pieces. Oh no. We jumped at the chance to review Mejuri's bestsellers – the simple, classic earrings and bracelets and necklaces that claim to be even more worth it than their price tag suggests.
Are Mejuri's pieces as well-crafted and long-lasting as they promise to be? Are they waterproof, tarnish-free and will they irritate the skin? From pendant necklaces and chains to hoop earrings and dainty, stackable rings, can you wear them every day...and maybe even forget to take them off at night?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.