The jewellery market was a different place before Mejuri came along and shook things up . Before the Toronto-based brand arrived on the scene, offering fine jewellery for a fraction of the price – and racking up celebrity fans , social media hype and editor respect alike – a pair of gold earrings or a gem-encrusted ring was likely to set you back an arm and a leg. Now you can fill your jewellery box with the brand's chic, minimal designs and still be able to pay your rent (prices start at £25 for a 14 carat yellow gold stud and stretch up to £3,900 for a diamond-encrusted choker ).