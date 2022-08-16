We Put Mejuri’s ‘Tarnish-Free’ Jewellery To The Test – & Here’s What We Found

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The jewellery market was a different place before Mejuri came along and shook things up. Before the Toronto-based brand arrived on the scene, offering fine jewellery for a fraction of the price – and racking up celebrity fans, social media hype and editor respect alike – a pair of gold earrings or a gem-encrusted ring was likely to set you back an arm and a leg.
Now you can fill your jewellery box with the brand's chic, minimal designs and still be able to pay your rent (prices start at $45 for a 14-carat yellow gold stud and stretch up to $6,700 for a diamond-encrusted choker).
But we're not here to review those expensive, flashy pieces. Oh no. We jumped at the chance to review Mejuri's bestsellers – the simple, classic earrings and bracelets and necklaces that claim to be more worth it than their price tag suggests.
Are Mejuri's pieces as well-crafted and long-lasting as they promise to be? Are they waterproof, tarnish-free and will they irritate the skin? From pendant necklaces and chains to hoop earrings and dainty, stackable rings, can you wear them every day...and maybe even forget to take them off at night?
To find out, we wore our selection of the brand's gold and silver bestsellers for several weeks. Read on for our top picks and our honest thoughts, post-blinged out days and nights, snoozes and showers.