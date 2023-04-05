Story from Fashion

8 Jewellery Trends That Will Ensure You Shine Bright In 2023

Amanda Randone
Photo: Courtesy of Wolf & Moon
If your outfits aren't making you smile, it might be time to update your accessories collection. At least that's what Shopbop fashion director Caroline Maguire believes, based on what customers are adding to their carts right now. The sartorial vibe for 2023's jewellery trends, it seems, is happy, and nothing guarantees a good time like a bit of sparkle.
"Overall, we’re seeing a need for fun and functional styles that can be worn daily," Maguire says. The right piece of jewellery in particular, she adds, can be just the thing to put the fun in functional. Think: a rule-breaking pair of earrings or a mood-boosting pop of colour to decorate an otherwise-simple ensemble.
Advertisement
If bright hues and bold statement pieces aren't quite right for your personal style, don't fret. There is no one-size-fits-all answer in the jewellery department, and that has never been truer than for this season's other top trend: barely there baubles that make a case for a less-is-more mentality.
Below, we've rounded up eight trending jewellery styles for the minimalist, the maximalists, and everyone in between.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Not your grandma's pearls

Pearls aren't going anywhere (thank you, Harry Styles). But with the turn of each season comes a slew of interesting new ways to wear them, so we're predicting even bolder, even better takes on the trend are in store for us all. We're talking unusual shapes, architectural embellishments, and materials that are anything but traditional — the kind of pearls that'll have granny clutching hers.
Missoma
Molten Baroque Pearl Knot Drop Hoop Earrings
£195.00
Missoma
Alighieri
La Calliope Choker // Chapter I
£250.00
Alighieri
& Other Stories
Delicate Beaded Pearl Bracelet
£17.00
& Other Stories

Barely there baubles

Considering the hashtag #nonecklacetrend has over 4 million views on TikTok, some would argue that the biggest jewellery trend right now is, well, no jewellery at all. However, if stepping out without even the slightest something feels to you like leaving the house naked, consider a barely there alternative instead. From chains so thin they're almost translucent to "sweet nothing rings," these styles are a minimalist's dream.
Advertisement
Daisy London
Cosmo Beaded Chain Bracelet
£49.00
Daisy London
By Adina Eden
Evil Eye Anklet
£54.00
Revolve
Adriana Chede
Mini Chain Ring
£105.00
Adriana Chede

Kid-friendly

According to Maguire, finding an accessory that can add a pop of colour and happiness to your look is key for the seasons ahead. "Shoppers are loving bright and festive charmed jewellery right now!" she says, pointing to brands like Vanessa Arizaga and Lauren Rubinksi as coveted examples. You could even borrow from the little ones in your life. Sharing is caring, after all.
Venessa Arizaga
I'm A Rainbow Bracelet
£71.06£101.51
Shopbop
July Child
Bath Bomb
£25.00£48.00
July Child
Super Smalls
Lucky Streak Pendant Necklace
£34.95
Harrods

Mixed media

For an aesthetic that's fit for maximalists and the indecisive alike, look no further than the mixed-media trend. Instead of choosing between pearls and silver, resin and rose gold, or whatever other materials set your sartorial heart aflutter, opt for a piece that combines them all at once. Break the rules. Mix those metals. The limit does not exist.
Astrid & Miyu
Pink Pearl Hoops
£70.00
Astrid & Miyu
Hotlips By Solange
Little Kisses Recycled Silver And Enamel Ring
£175.00
Net-A-Porter
Coach
Chunky Signature Link Bracelet
£175.00
Coach

Flower power

From birth flowers to Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosettes, the appeal of floral details is strong, especially with the promise of spring on the horizon (she writes, reaching for an extra jumper). Big or small, bright or subdued, there's no wrong way to rock this floral-forward trend.
Wolf & Moon
Billie Necklace In Iridescent Ripple
£39.00
Wolf & Moon
Madewell
Flower Statement Earrings
£31.71
Nordstrom
Mejuri
Marquise Topaz Earrings
£98.00
Mejuri

Statement silver

Since silver metallics and aluminum-like materials are all the rage thanks to their party-ready shine and futuristic feel, the trend has found its way into jewellery boxes, too. A statement silver piece adds an undoubtedly stylish touch to your ensemble and is the next best thing to wearing actual foil.
Monica Vinader
Doina Chain Ring
£100.00
Monica Vinader
Daisy Jewellery
Vita Drop Earrings
£79.00
Daisy Jewellery
Mango
Bead Chain Necklace
£17.99
Mango

Cuffs

In quintessential Y2K style, cuffs are back. A ubiquitous staple from decades past, this chunky accessory is the sweetest kind of arm candy no matter where on your appendage you choose to wear it (hint: upper arm cuffs are also cool).
Advertisement
Lucy Quartermaine
Waterfall Cuff
£180.00
Wolf & Badger
J.Crew
Hinge Cuff Bracelet
£55.00
J. Crew
Next
Gold Tone Filagree Floral Cuff Bracelet
£15.00
Next

Tennis necklaces

Classic jewellery trends don't ever go out of fashion, but each season one style among them tends to shine a bit brighter than the rest. Right now, it's the tennis necklace that's stealing the spotlight, and when real diamonds are out of the question (and by question we mean budget), lab-grown pieces are an increasingly popular choice. Plus, there are always Cubic Zirconia styles to get the look without breaking the bank.
BaubleBar
Bennett Necklace
£67.00
Revolve
AMINA MUADDI
Multicolor Tennis Necklace
£570.00
SSENSE
Lili Claspe
Reese Tennis Necklace
£164.00
Revolve

More from Trends

R29 Original Series

Advertisement