In the same way that we have a unique birthstone associated with each month (garnets for January, amethysts for February, diamonds for those lucky April babies, and so on), we've got 12 flowers for each little slice of the calendar year, too. These chosen petals may not be as talked about as our zodiac signs or assigned birthday crystals, but that doesn't make them any less enjoyable when it comes to the world of birth month stuff. Plus, with birth flowers proving to be a blooming trend on Etsy this spring with a 69% increase in searches, you can expect to see a lot more of them pretty soon.
So what's the point of these symbolic blooms, how are they used, and most importantly, which one do you get to call your own? According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the idea behind this botanical tradition is that the characteristics of each monthly flower reflect the potential traits inherited by individuals with birthdays at that time. (Don't pew pew the messenger!) And while this definitely doesn't mean all August babies will grow to be tall like a gladiolus, they could embody the qualities of honesty and strength the flower is known to signify.
Whether you're interested in exploring the roots of your own personality or you're on the hunt for thoughtful new gift ideas, ahead is a guide outlining the birth flowers paired with each month of the year so the next bouquet choice can be your most meaningful one yet.
January: Carnation & Snowdrop
Calling all you kiddos born right at the dawn of a new year: carnations are your spirit shrub. They are a regal bunch representing love (don't be surprised to spot lots of them at weddings!) friendship, and admiration. The January birth flower can also be the delicate snowdrop, which signifies hope and beauty.
February: Violet & Primrose
The unassuming yet bright violet represents young love, modesty, and virtue — perfect for all you February-born romantics that are thrilled to share a birth month with Valentine's Day. The other February birth flower is primrose, which tells your recipient you can’t live without them.
March: Daffodil
With March comes the dawn of a new season — spring's promise of rebirth and prosperity, all of which is embodied by the dainty daffodil.
April: Daisy & Sweet Pea
April babies may associate this month with showers, but it's also a time for daisies, which represent purity and innocence. The fragrant sweat pea also belongs to April, meaning blissful pleasure.
May: Lily of the Valley & Hawthorn
If you were born in May, your birthday bud is even sweeter than birthday cake. Meet the Lily of the Valley, a delicate flower traditionally known to be a return to happiness because it represents all the little things in life that bring us joy. The other flower for this month, the hawthorn plant, similarly represents hope and supreme joy.
June: Rose & Honeysuckle
As if the children of June weren't lucky enough to come into this world during a gloriously sun-drenched period of the year, they also get to call the rose their soul flower – and there simply is no flower more romantic than a rose. This symbolism is complemented by the honeysuckle, a sign of love's everlasting bonds.
July: Delphinium & Water Lily
If you're a generally positive person that's open to new experiences, you very well might've been born in July. The delphinium symbolises cheerfulness and goodwill, and it's no accident that this carefully selected perennial blooms in the summer months. The other July flower — the herbaceous embodiment of purity and majesty — is the water lily.
August: Gladiolus & Poppy
For an idea of what flower power really looks like, consider the official selection for August. The mighty Gladiolus signifies honesty and strength of personality. And then there's the poppy, which depending on its colour, can mean anything from pleasure (red) to success (yellow).
September: Aster & Morning Glory
The lovely aster stands for the month of September and is traditionally associated with love, elegance, and faith. Similarly, the Morning Glory is all about elegance in the way it unfurls and welcomes the day with joy.
October: Marigold & Cosmos
October, in all its pumpkin-coloured glory, is associated with the charming Marigold which, because of its resemblance to the sun, suits the more warm and creative types. The month has also been associated with the cosmos because it evokes traits of order, peace, and serenity.
November: Chrysanthemum
November's vibrantly coloured, pompom-like chrysanthemum signifies happiness and optimism, which suggests people born in this month are good people to hang around.
December: Holly & Narcissus
It is absolutely no surprise that December, the festive home of Christmas, is affiliated with traditional holly. The evergreen shrub stands for peace and goodwill — everything the holidays are really about when you look past all the presents and decorations. Anyone born in this month might also relate to the narcissus which is symbolic of hope, wealth, and good wishes (not to be confused with March's daffodil, which is a particular type of narcissus).
