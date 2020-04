In the same way that we have a unique birthstone associated with each month (garnets for January, amethysts for February, diamonds for those lucky April babies, and so on), we've got 12 flowers for each little slice of the calendar year, too. These chosen petals may not be as talked about as our zodiac signs or assigned birthday crystals, but that doesn't make them any less enjoyable when it comes to the world of birth month stuff. Plus, with birth flowers proving to be a blooming trend on Etsy this spring with a 69% increase in searches, you can expect to see a lot more of them pretty soon.So what's the point of these symbolic blooms, how are they used, and most importantly, which one do you get to call your own? According to The Old Farmer's Almanac , the idea behind this botanical tradition is that the characteristics of each monthly flower reflect the potential traits inherited by individuals with birthdays at that time. (Don't pew pew the messenger!) And while this definitely doesn't mean all August babies will grow to be tall like a gladiolus, they could embody the qualities of honesty and strength the flower is known to signify.