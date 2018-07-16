What It’s Like To Live With Every Sign Of The Zodiac

Sharing a home with someone other than your partner or best friend can feel like walking on a tightrope (okay, that can be true in the aforementioned scenarios, too). But, if you've just moved to a new place or you're desperate to split your rent, living with someone is just a fact of life. And, for every person who claims that they can live with anyone, there are a dozen others who know their limits and strengths as a roommate — these are the people who have probably read up on their sign.