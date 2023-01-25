8 Jewelry Trends That Will Ensure You Shine Bright In 2023

If your outfits aren't making you smile, it might be time to update your accessories collection. At least that's what Shopbop fashion director Caroline Maguire believes, based on what customers are adding to their carts right now. The sartorial vibe for 2023's jewelry trends, it seems, is happy, and nothing guarantees a good time like a bit of sparkle.
"Overall, we’re seeing a need for fun and functional styles that can be worn daily," Maguire says. The right piece of jewelry in particular, she adds, can be just the thing to put the fun in functional. Think: a rule-breaking pair of earrings or a mood-boosting pop of color to decorate an otherwise-simple ensemble.
If bright hues and bold statement pieces aren't quite right for your personal style, don't fret. There is no one-size-fits-all answer in the jewelry department, and that has never been truer than for this season's other top trend: barely there baubles that make a case for a less-is-more mentality.
Below, we've rounded up eight trending jewelry styles for the minimalist, the maximalists, and everyone in between.
Jewelry Trend 2023: Not Your Grandma's Pearls
Pearls aren't going anywhere (thank you, Harry Styles). But with the turn of each season comes a slew of interesting new ways to wear them, so we're predicting even bolder, even better takes on the trend are in store for us all. We're talking unusual shapes, architectural embellishments, and materials that are anything but traditional — the kind of pearls that'll have granny clutching hers.
Jewelry Trend 2023: Barely There Baubles
Considering the hashtag #nonecklacetrend has over 4 million views on TikTok, some would argue that the biggest jewelry trend right now is, well, no jewelry at all. However, if stepping out without even the slightest something feels to you like leaving the house naked, consider a barely there alternative instead. From chains so thin they're almost translucent to "sweet nothing rings," these styles are a minimalist's dream.
Jewelry Trend 2023: Kid-Friendly
According to Maguire, finding an accessory that can add a pop of color and happiness to your look is key for the seasons ahead. "Shoppers are loving bright and festive charmed jewelry right now!" she says, pointing to brands like Vanessa Arizaga and Lauren Rubinksi as coveted examples. You could even borrow from the little ones in your life. Sharing is caring, after all.
Jewelry Trend 2023: Mixed Media
For an aesthetic that's fit for maximalists and the indecisive alike, look no further than the mixed-media trend. Instead of choosing between pearls and silver, resin and rose gold, or whatever other materials set your sartorial heart aflutter, opt for a piece that combines them all at once. Break the rules. Mix those metals. The limit does not exist.
Jewelry Trend 2023: Flower Power
From birth flowers to Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosettes, the appeal of floral details is strong, especially with the promise of spring on the horizon (she writes, reaching for an extra sweater). Big or small, bright or subdued, there's no wrong way to rock this floral-forward trend.
Jewelry Trend 2023: Statement Silver
Since silver metallics and aluminum-like materials are all the rage thanks to their party-ready shine and futuristic feel, the trend has found its way into jewelry boxes, too. A statement silver piece adds an undoubtedly stylish touch to your ensemble and is the next best thing to wearing actual foil.
Jewelry Trend 2023: Cuffs
In quintessential Y2K style, cuffs are back. A ubiquitous staple from decades past, this chunky accessory is the sweetest kind of arm candy no matter where on your appendage you choose to wear it (hint: upper arm cuffs are also cool).
Jewelry Trend 2023: Tennis Necklaces
Classic jewelry trends don't ever go out of fashion, but each season one style among them tends to shine a bit brighter than the rest. Right now, it's the tennis necklace that's stealing the spotlight, and when real diamonds are out of the question (and by question we mean budget), lab-grown pieces from brands like Dorsey are an increasingly popular choice. Plus, there are always Cubic Zirconia styles to get the look without breaking the bank.