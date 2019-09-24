3 Ways To Tackle This Season’s Most OTT Trend: Vinyl

This ASAI top deserves all the gold stars. From the contrast stitching to the tie-dye print, there's nothing about this piece that isn't perfect to me. I slipped on a pair of loudly showstopping trousers, courtesy of Weekday. Nike Shox are among the nostalgic '00s trainers I don't loathe the sight of, unlike other styles (dad trainers, I'm looking at you). A hint of an ankle sock ties the look together without being OTT.