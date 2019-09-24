3 Ways To Tackle This Season’s Most OTT Trend: Vinyl

The appeal of vinyl has never been lost on me. Two years ago I purchased a pair of forest green flares from Topshop that I adored. Couldn't get me to stop going on about them. I soon spied another statement piece, this time a glistening, straight-leg pair. I wore those almost weekly until my derriere caused their early demise. Another one bites the dust, I thought. Slowly but surely, the shiny material has been clogging up my IG feed again and is currently responsible for half of the tabs open on my laptop.
AW19 is set to be a glorious time for lovers of the squeaky, glossy material. Tibi flaunted an apple green, mock croc printed midi that had my name all over it, and Fendi sent a yolk yellow vinyl coat – the trench to end all trenches – down the runway. Be still my beating heart. Ahead, watch me try to contain my excitement in various shiny, showstopping pieces. Blade Runner but make it fashion.
As soon as this dreamy River Island trench adorned my body, it was hard to imagine being without it. Nailing two micro trends – mock crock and a lustrous shine – it's an autumn investment in my eyes. To give this trench the attention it deserves, I scaled back the look with neutral bottoms and a printed tee from fashion favourite Marine Serre. Minimal ASOS sandals and this sickeningly cute beaded bag from By Far inject a splash of fun.
A weird squealing sound escaped my mouth when I laid eyes on this stunning Tibi creation in the flesh. All my instincts told me to pair this beauty with an equally cool cut-out body, for which I have Topshop Boutique to thank. To finish, I popped on some white mules to break up the look. Ta, Zara.
This ASAI top deserves all the gold stars. From the contrast stitching to the tie-dye print, there's nothing about this piece that isn't perfect to me. I slipped on a pair of loudly showstopping trousers, courtesy of Weekday. Nike Shox are among the nostalgic '00s trainers I don't loathe the sight of, unlike other styles (dad trainers, I'm looking at you). A hint of an ankle sock ties the look together without being OTT.
