3 Ways To Tackle This Season’s Most OTT Trend: Vinyl

The appeal of vinyl has never been lost on me. Two years ago I purchased a pair of forest green flares from Topshop that I adored. Couldn't get me to stop going on about them. I soon spied another statement piece, this time a glistening, straight-leg pair. I wore those almost weekly until my derriere caused their early demise. Another one bites the dust, I thought. Slowly but surely, the shiny material has been clogging up my IG feed again and is currently responsible for half of the tabs open on my laptop.