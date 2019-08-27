Jazzy trousers are keeping us looking the part this season. They aren't so boring that we're still holding on to our silk mini skirts for an ounce of euphoria in our daily dressing and they're keeping our goosebumps at bay, one checked print and flare at a time.
The proof is in the print. Gingham was suddenly more than just a sweet print displayed on longline prairie dresses, dressed up with eccentric belts and sturdy Dr. Martens. Victoria Beckham and Rejina Pyo brought back the wonder that is the split-hem trouser, with everything from duck-egg blue tailored treasures to khaki ankle-grazers on offer this season. And fashion's penchant for '90s nostalgia brought cargo styles to the forefront of our minds just in time for autumn in varied prints and textures – see Sies Marjan's tonal offering and Off-White's loose iterations.