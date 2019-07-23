If you used to consider pedal pushers with a spaghetti strap crop top the ultimate power couple – along with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, natch – then we have news for you. Unfortunately, the double denim duo aren’t making a comeback, but another '00s fashion icon is. Following belt bags, anklets and padded velvet headbands (minus your name in glitter), the bandana is the latest throwback accessory enjoying a revival this summer.
Circa 1999, everyone from Christina Aguilera and the Olsen twins to Dionne in Clueless donned a paisley print headscarf. Fast-forward 20 years and it's been given a fresh new look for the catwalks. For SS19, JW Anderson accessorised bold dresses with sleek neutral tone scarves, Kate Spade paired matchy-matchy iterations with her signature printed ensembles and Max Mara went for monogramming.
Advertisement
Now, the high street has cottoned on to the nostalgic look. Not only will a headscarf refresh your outfit with minimum hassle and cost, it also conveniently covers up unwashed tresses. If that’s not reason enough to try the trend, we don’t know what is.
So how do you style it? Simply fold your square scarf diagonally in half to create a triangle, place over your hair and tie at the back of your head. Note: Fix with kirby grips to stop the silky accessory slipping.
Get all the scarf inspiration you need in 3, 2, 1…
1 of 10
If it isn’t the iconic Marmont bag, logo hair clips or the world-recognised GG belt, it’s a silk scarf. Shout out to Gucci for upping everyone’s accessory game since 1921.
Shop This
2 of 10
Be it leopard, zebra, tiger or cow, we can thank the animal kingdom for this season’s key prints. Wear this neon number with faded denim and a one-shoulder top for true '90s vibes.
Advertisement
3 of 10
Skip the need for a DIY job and head straight to Mango. Tie-dye is back and if you haven’t already, it’s time to try out the psychedelic print. Wear as a bandana with a linen dress and raffia bag.
Shop This
4 of 10
We’re not forgetting the original paisley print bandanas but this time around they’re super chic. Count on Etro to rewind even more decades with '70s style prints.
Shop This
5 of 10
This designer doppelgänger will only set you back a tenner. Keep it looking £££ by teaming with a slip dress and box fresh kicks.
6 of 10
We’ll forever head to Liberty London IRL to 1) take a picture of the flower display (you know the one) and 2) stock up on printed scarves, stationery...you name it, they’ve got it.
7 of 10
It’s under £6 and will go with everything from a swimsuit and shirt to a matching silky slip skirt. Need any more persuasion? Thought not.
Advertisement
8 of 10
On the catwalk, this was worn through belt loops and buttonholes. Now, it’s time to try it out as a bandana. You’ll never go wrong investing in a Burberry scarf, which you can style across all seasons.
9 of 10
If you’re not keen on joining the polka dot party in that Zara dress, then try out the dotty trend with a scarf instead. We’re all for a bit of contrasting spots.
10 of 10
Let’s face it, the bandana is a statement in itself. Go one step further with clashing prints and bright hues.
Shop This
Advertisement